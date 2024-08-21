Latest casino sector survey confirms an increased demand for staff

There were 52,518 full-time employees in Macao’s casino sector at the end of the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 825 staff, or 1.6 percent, compared to the same period last year. That’s according to the latest figures from the Statistics and Census Service.

The number of dealers totalled 23,467, down by 0.9 percent.

Average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in the sector in June stood at 26,750 patacas, up by 8.2 percent year-on-year. The average earnings of dealers rose by 6.5 percent to 21,660 patacas.

Meanwhile, the number of job vacancies in the casino sector rose by 385 or over 340 percent year-on-year to 498 at the end of the second quarter, thanks to Macao’s ongoing tourism recovery.

In the second quarter, the number of new recruits and employees leaving the sector totalled 1,492 and 1,143 respectively. The employee recruitment rate rose by a percentage point to 2.9 percent, while the employee turnover rate fell by 0.2 percentage points to 2.2 percent, indicating an increase in the demand for manpower.

The government’s Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages of the Gaming Sector does not cover junket promoters and junket associates.