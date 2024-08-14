Foreign visitor arrivals grew by 122 percent in the first seven months of 2024 

Over 1.3 million international visitors entered Macao between January and July of this year, according to provisional data from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The figure is a 122 percent year-on-year increase and marks a recovery of around 68 percent of the total recorded during the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

Numbers for the first six months of this year indicate that the highest single day total for international arrivals was on 12 February, which registered 9,869 such visitors.

The following month witnessed the highest monthly total for foreign tourists travelling in tour groups, with the figure reaching 19,826.

[See more: Foreign visitor arrivals rose sharply in the first six months of 2024]

Cumulatively, the number of overseas travellers in tour groups reached 102,000 in the first six months of 2024, an 8.4-fold surge compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, provisional figures indicate that there were 1.48 million visitor arrivals overall – that is, both domestic and foreign tourists – from 1 to 12 August. The average number of visitors per day stood at 124,000 for the period. The highest single day total recorded was on 10 August, which registered a total of 154,542 arrivals.

The number of visitor arrivals from both domestic and foreign markets for the first half of this year has exceeded 16 million overall, a jump of 43.6 percent year-on-year.