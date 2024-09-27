Macao’s latest unemployment figures remain unchanged

Unemployment rates in Macao continued to remain at a low level, with data showing that the general and local jobless figures for the period spanning June and August hit 1.7 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

According to the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese acronym DSEC), the latest general and local unemployment numbers remained unchanged from the last three-month reporting period, which fell between May and July.

In comparison to the corresponding period in 2019, the general and local jobless figures between June and August both dipped by 0.1 percent.

There were 376,800 individuals – migrant workers and locals – employed overall, an increase of 400 people or 0.1 percent against the May to July period. Local residents with employment, meanwhile, decreased by 400 people to a total of 285,900.

[See more: Macao’s jobless rate remains at a low level]

The jobless population remained practically unchanged, totalling 6,700, a marginal rise of 0.3 percent in comparison to the May-July period, or a drop of 400 individuals against the corresponding 2019 figure.

By industry, there were 73,500 people working in the gaming sector during the current period, a rise of 3.4 percent when compared to the previous. Other major sectors that experienced an increase in their employee numbers included wholesale and retail trade (44,500) and construction (20,900), which boosted their figures by 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent.

The hotel sector, however, saw a drop of 3.1 percent over the last period, with a total of 28,900 employees. Restaurants remained consistent, maintaining a labour force of 20,900 people.

Macao’s unemployment numbers have maintained relatively low levels over the course of this year, with DSEC data indicating that the general jobless rate stood at only 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent during the first and second quarters respectively.