Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Business

Mainland China’s slowdown leads to lowered GDP forecasts for Macao

Local researchers have released revised projections for a range of economic indicators, including GDP, services exports, government revenue and inflation
  • Forecasts show private consumption expenditure and government revenue growing at higher rates than earlier estimates, but employment earnings lagging

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Nov 2024
Mainland China’s slowdown leads to lowered GDP forecasts for Macao
Mainland China’s slowdown leads to lowered GDP forecasts for Macao
Photo by Weiming Xie

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Nov 2024

UPDATED: 04 Nov 2024, 4:35 pm

Forecasters at the University of Macau (UM) have significantly lowered expectations for local GDP growth this year, in the wake of mainland China’s economic slowdown.

Researchers say GDP growth will now reach 12.1 percent – less than 90 percent of the level recorded for pre-pandemic 2019 and equivalent to 399.3 billion patacas (US$49.9 billion). This compares with a UM forecast made last December, which envisaged local GDP growth surging by as much as 21 percent.

The growth of services exports is projected at 15.3 percent, down from the maximum of 26.7 percent originally forecast, while the local government’s revenue is predicted at 112.2 billion patacas (US$14 billion) – slightly more than the earlier forecast high of 109.6 billion (US$13.7 billion).

[See more: Direct investment in Macao fell by over 57 percent in 2023]

Among other indicators, private consumption expenditure is anticipated to rise by 5.8 percent (compared to a maximum of 5.3 percent in last December’s forecast), with gross fixed capital formation forecast to grow by 7.7 percent (down from the high of 11.2 percent in the earlier prediction).

The inflation rate is projected to be 1.3 percent, with the consumer price index expected to rise by 0.9 percent (both lower than earlier forecasts). 

Median monthly employment earnings are predicted to increase by 2.8 percent (rather lower than the 5.6 percent originally thought), while the overall unemployment rate is expected to be 1.9 percent and the unemployment rate, excluding migrant workers, is projected to be 2.5 percent – roughly the same as previous estimates.

UPDATED: 04 Nov 2024, 4:35 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend