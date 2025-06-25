Consumption promotion generates over 1 billion patacas for local businesses

Macao’s “Community Consumption Grand Prix 2025” concluded yesterday, having funnelled more than 1.04 billion patacas (US$128 million) into the local economy via over 20,000 businesses. The initiative, a collaboration between the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (known by the Portuguese initials DSEDT), the Macao Monetary Authority, and the Macao Chamber of Commerce, ran for 10 weeks.

A closing ceremony for the Grand Prix took place yesterday at the chamber’s headquarters in ZAPE, according to a report in Macau Post Daily.

During the ceremony, Cheang Hio Man, acting director of the DSEDT, stated that fostering community economic development remains a key government objective. She noted that this year’s promotion had improved consumer satisfaction and engagement through integrated resources and an optimised event design, effectively directing spending to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within residential areas.

Cheang added that the DSEDT plans to continue working with the business sector to develop diverse campaigns aimed at stimulating consumption and revitalising local communities. Macao’s small businesses have been struggling in the face of intense competition from nearby mainland Chinese cities like Zhuhai, which can be easily reached from Macao and offer a greater variety of goods and services at much cheaper prices.

Chamber vice chairwoman Tina Ho Teng Iat highlighted her organisation’s ongoing partnership with the government on large-scale consumption drives. These include the “Weekend Consumer Rewards in the Northern District,” the “Macau Consumer Grand Prix,” and the recent “Community Consumption Grand Prix 2025.”

Ho affirmed that these consistent efforts were helping to revitalise the local economy and boost operational confidence among Macao’s SMEs, Macau Post Daily reported.

According to a DSEDT statement, approximately 20,000 businesses participated in the Community Consumption Grand Prix. Retail shops constituted 61 per cent of these businesses, eateries 29 per cent, and services and other sectors 10 per cent. The campaign issued 290 million patacas (US$35.8 million) worth of e-vouchers, of which 250 million patacas (US$30.9 million) were successfully redeemed, leading to the reported 1.04 billion patacas in associated consumer spending.

The closing ceremony also featured a grand lucky draw. Prizes included weekly draws totalling 480,000 patacas (US$59,400), sponsored by the chamber, along with grand prizes, e-vouchers, and gifts exceeding 1 million patacas (US$123,800), sponsored by financial institutions. A total of 642 winners were announced. Winners will receive phone notifications, and the complete list will be published tomorrow on the event website.