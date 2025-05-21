The first quarter saw a big drop in company registrations in Macao

Macao saw a net increase of 727 companies in the first quarter of this year, according to figures from the Statistics and Census Service.

A total of 913 new companies were registered during the period, representing a quarterly decrease of 18.9 percent and a year-on-year decrease of 18.3 percent. The first quarter of 2025 saw a total of 186 companies dissolved.

The total value of registered capital of the new companies rose by 1.4 percent year-on-year to 205 million patacas (US$25.4 million). That was a quarterly decrease of 51 percent, but the registered value of new companies in the fourth quarter of last year was unusually large.

Analysed by size of registered capital, 640 of the first quarter’s new companies had capital valued at under 50,000 patacas (US$6,200). Twelve of them registered with capital worth 1 million patacas (US$124,000) or more.

Most of the new companies were operating either in the wholesale and retail trade (302) or business services (279).

Regarding origin of capital, mainland China and Macao contributed 124 million patacas (US$15.3 million or 60.4 percent of the total) and 72 million patacas (US$8.9 million or 35.2 percent), respectively. Greater Bay Area cities accounted for 75 million patacas worth of capital (US$9.3 million or 36.6 percent), with Hong Kong contributing 7 million patacas (US$869,000 or 3.4 percent of the total).