Latest data on Macao casino employment released

Official figures show there were 52,971 full-time employees in Macao’s gambling sector at the end of 2024, an increase of 1,200 year-on-year. That figure made up almost 14 percent of Macao’s 385,000-strong total labour force in the fourth quarter.

The average monthly earnings, excluding irregular remuneration, of full-time employees in the sector amounted to 26,890 patacas (US$3,360) in December, up 6.3 percent compared with the year prior.

Dealers, who made up just over 44 percent of gaming sector employees, earned slightly less on average: 21,470 patacas (US$2,683). That was a year-on-year increase of just 2.9 percent “due mainly to the increases in salaries and working hours,” according to a statement from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

The number of vacancies at the end of 2024 stood at 253, down by 147 when compared with the end of 2023. Ninety of the vacancies were clerical roles, while 54 were for director and manager roles.

In terms of recruitment prerequisites, 64.8 percent of the vacancies required work experience, while 62.5 percent of the roles would accept candidates with a senior secondary education or less.

In the fourth quarter, the numbers of new recruits and employees leaving employment totalled 1,148 and 812 respectively. The quarter’s staff turnover rate was 1.5 percent.