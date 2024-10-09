Menu
Business

Macao’s gambling revenue balloons during the National Day holidays 

Local casinos generated a record daily average of 1.08 billion patacas in revenue during the first six days of the National Day holiday from 1 to 7 October
  • The mass and VIP markets saw growth during the holiday period, with spending per capita also growing

09 Oct 2024
JP Morgan analysts predict gross gaming revenue in the fourth quarter to hit 56.6 billion patacas (US$ 7.1 billion) – Photo by Macao News/Lei Heong Ieong

09 Oct 2024

Casinos in Macao generated 1.08 billion patacas (US$134.8 million) in average daily gross gaming revenue (GGR) during the initial six days of the National Day holidays, according to JP Morgan data cited by multiple media publications

The hefty haul represents a year-on-year surge of 30 percent and marked a five-year high, with the total only slightly less than the comparable 2019 figure of 1.16 billion patacas (US$144.79 million) per day. 

JP Morgan said the sums greatly exceeded their expectations, as well as that of the market, which had estimated a daily total between 850 million patacas to 900 million patacas (US$106 million to US$112 million).

By markets, the analysts said the current total “implies that mass GGR recovered to 130 percent to 140 percent of pre-Covid levels.” The VIP sector’s growth, meanwhile, rose by 35 percent. 

[See more: September’s gross gaming revenue is up 15.5% year-on-year, down compared to August]

One driver that JP Morgan cited as helping to spur the sizable increase in the premium mass market during “golden week” – as the holiday period is also known – was the staging of Hong Kong entertainer Andy Lau’s concert at Galaxy Arean between 3 and 6 October. 

“Anecdotally, we heard quite a few high-end premium mass players had delayed their September trip to this golden week to attend the Andy Lau concert…and this seems to have helped the above-seasonal recovery in premium mass,” the analysts noted. 

As for spending per capita, JP Morgan said it increased by roughly 25 percent in comparison to pre-Covid times. 

Looking ahead, the financial house expects the SAR’s GGR in the fourth quarter to hit 56.6 billion patacas (US$ 7.1 billion), a rise of 5 percent in comparison to the same period last year or an increase of 7.8 percent against the fourth quarter in 2019. Seaport Research Partners, meanwhile, had a slightly more optimistic forecast, with its analysts predicting a fourth quarter haul of 59.9 billion patacas (US$7.48 billion).

