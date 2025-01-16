Menu
Macao’s casino regulator is planning to add 65 staff this year

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau will launch a recruitment drive in the hopes of adding a large number of casino-based inspectors to its payroll
  • The plan was revealed in a Legislative Assembly report on Macao’s 2025 budget and aligns with a 2021 law requiring the bureau to significantly boost its labour force

16 Jan 2025
The gambling hall at the Venetian. Most of the DICJ’s planned new recruits will be inspectors stationed at casinos – Photo by PrasitRodphan

16 Jan 2025

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DICJ) is planning to recruit 65 new staff members in 2025, with most of the new roles being inspectors stationed at the city’s casinos, according to a Legislative Assembly report on Macao’s financial-year 2025 budget.

While the report did not divulge the current size of the DICJ’s workforce, casino news outlet GGR Asia said that the bureau was increasing its manpower in order to more effectively implement casino inspection duties outlined under the current 10-year concessions of the city’s six gaming operators. That concession period began on 1 January 2023.

The proposed recruitment drive is also linked to a 2021 law requiring the DICJ to more than double its number of employees over an unspecified period of time.

[See more: Foreigner-only gaming rooms have failed in Macao, according to MGM]

Macao’s gaming industry, which is also its economic mainstay, has been undergoing an overhaul in recent years, with a crackdown on junkets and tough new laws on illegal gambling and gambling credit

Last June, the central government ordered a crackdown on unauthorised currency exchanges happening within the city’s casino-resorts as part of a broader plan to wipe out underground gambling, money laundering, loan sharking and scams, which officials said had “seriously affected social stability” in the SAR. Nearly 850 suspects have been detained in the operation to date.

Macao’s new government has brought about a change in leadership at the DICJ, with its former director Adriano Marques Ho becoming director-general of Macau Customs Service. The DICJ’s former deputy director, Lio Chi Chong, is now its acting director.

