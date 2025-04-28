The MITE conference concludes a successful run with 59 contracts signed

The 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) wrapped up yesterday after a three-day run, with the event helping to facilitate the signing of 59 contracts – four more than the year before.

Speaking to local media outlets, the head of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, noted that 125 firms were involved in the agreements, up from the 107 companies recorded in 2024. The contracts were aimed at boosting trade ties between Macao and other destinations in a range of areas such as tourism, culture and health.

This year’s MITE conference also saw the staging of roughly 16,000 business pairing sessions, an increase of over 1,000 year-on-year. Attendance is expected to match last year’s 37,000 people.

A survey conducted during the event revealed that some 80 percent of exhibitors and buyers hoped to attend the event again in Macao next year. As well, a record-breaking 1,502 exhibition booths were present at the event, including over 400 that were manned by local exhibitors.

The number of international exhibitors meanwhile grew by 50 percent this year. “The travel expo is very international as there are booths of culture and tourism of different places,” one local exhibitor told TDM. “People across the globe gather here to learn about brands from Macao or international brands.”

As for MITE’s future development, Senna Fernandes said “we hope to seek more opportunities to go international for our Macao and mainland exhibitors, especially in promoting their products to international buyers.”