Macao government to host PATA Travel Mart for third time next year

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) have confirmed that the PATA Travel Mart will return to Macao next year. The key industry gathering is scheduled to run from 20 to 22 September 2027 and will be hosted by the MGTO, according to a government statement.

This major event is set to attract tourism officials and industry specialists from across the Asia-Pacific region and the wider global travel community.

The MGTO is now undertaking various preparations as the host body. Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said she was keen to welcome PATA Travel Mart delegates back to the city for a direct update on Macao’s ambitions to becoming a world centre of tourism and leisure

PATA has long served as a crucial avenue for Macao’s travel sector to engage with counterparts in the Asia Pacific and beyond. Local officials say the coordination of such international events is a means to expand the SAR’s tourism network and build stronger partnerships with regional and international travel trade associates.

[See more: The future of travel dominates discussion at the 2024 PATA Annual Summit]

The upcoming event marks the third time the PATA Travel Mart has been staged in Macao, following successful runs in 2010 and 2017.

PATA is a non-profit membership organisation established in 1951, dedicated to encouraging the sustainable growth of the travel and tourism industry throughout the Asia-Pacific area.

The MGTO became a member in 1958 and continues to view its partnership with the Association as a valuable resource for branding Macao and connecting local stakeholders to the international market.

Macao has a significant history with the organisation, having previously hosted the PATA Annual Conference in 2005, the PATA Annual Meeting in 2009, and the PATA Annual Summit in 2024.