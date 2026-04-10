The 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo opens with more than 130 events

The 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) opened today, kicking off an event aimed at promoting tourism cooperation and industry exchange.

The expo runs until 12 April at the Venetian’s Cotai Expo, featuring more than 130 promotional events, seminars, workshops and cultural performances during its three-day run. This year’s expo is held under the theme “Global Convergence, Future Horizons.”

Organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the annual event is one of Macao’s largest tourism trade events, bringing together tourism boards, travel agencies, hotels and related businesses to showcase tourism products and explore partnership opportunities.

The expo spans around 30,000 square metres, with roughly 1,500 booths and more than 700 exhibitors participating. The event also hosts hundreds of international buyers and industry representatives for networking and business discussions.

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Ahead of the opening, an overseas tourism industry business matching session brought together international tourism representatives and nearly 40 local enterprises, including hotels, travel agencies and leisure companies, to exchange insights on visitor market trends and discuss potential cooperation.

Authorities said the expo also aims to strengthen Macao’s international tourism connections. This year, the event is working with the central government’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Chinese cultural centres in Central Asian countries to invite representatives from the tourism industry in the region to visit Macao during the expo.

Officials said the initiative is intended to promote Macao’s diverse tourism offerings, raise the city’s visibility in international tourism markets and help attract more overseas visitors.

The 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo is open to the public with free admission.