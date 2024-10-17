The Macao International Trade and Investment Fair gets underway

A record 195 exhibitors from the Greater Bay Area are participating in the 29th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair and the Macao Franchise Expo. The concurrent events opened yesterday with a ceremony attended by Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng.

Vincent U, president of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (known by its Portuguese initials IPIM), told media that hoped the fair would become “a more effective platform for collaboration.”

According to the Macau Daily Times, the IPIM chief said that 183 exhibitors from lusophone nations were taking part this year, “reflecting our commitment to fostering these important connections.”

[See more: Sport, art and culture will be at the heart of more MICE events]

In total, some 1,300 exhibitors are participating in the fair, which runs until Saturday at the Cotai Expo in the Venetian.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the fair, which is being held under the theme of “Economic Diversification and Development Opportunities.”

The Macao International Trade and Investment Fair is among the 1,500 conferences and exhibitions that Macao is hoping to stage this year. Local authorities view the hosting of such events as part of a wider effort to diversify Macao’s economy away from casinos, with official figures showing that such activities produced 2.47 billion patacas in non-gambling revenue in the first six months of 2024.