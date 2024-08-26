Year-on-year inflation in July was less than one percent, DSEC data shows

Macao’s composite consumer price index (CPI) for July rose by 0.82 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

The cost of education saw the biggest jump, at 5.03 percent, followed by miscellaneous goods and services (up 2.60 percent) and health (up 2.28 percent).

The transport index, meanwhile, dropped by 1.53 percent.

Compared with June, July’s CPI was up just 0.02 percent. Month-on-month, the price indices of recreation and culture and transport had increased by 2.24 percent and 2.03 percent, while clothing and footwear saw the biggest decrease – 0.58 percent.

For the 12 months ending July 2024, the average CPI grew by 1.02 percent when compared with the previous period.

The price indices of education increased the most during that period, by 4.84 percent. Followed by recreation and culture (at 4.84 percent) and clothing and footwear (at 3.8 percent). Transport’s price index fell by 2.95 percent.