Portuguese and Spanish brands look to Macao after IPIM roadshow

A roadshow run by Macao’s Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (known by its Portuguese initials IPIM) in Portugal and Spain earlier this month has drawn interest from local companies – including a Spanish jewellery brand – interested in using the SAR as a stepping stone into the massive mainland Chinese market, according to a statement from IPIM.

The eight-day event held in Lisbon, Madrid and Barcelona promoted IPIM’s recently launched First Store Economy Programme, which offers subsidies of up to 1 million patacas (US$124,800) to eligible companies from Portuguese and Spanish-speaking countries who choose to open their first overseas store in Macao.

IPIM representatives made promotional visits to numerous businesses during the trip, meeting with international food groups, restaurant chains, jewellery brands, traditional craft brands, furniture and household products firms and aromatherapy companies.

Several Portuguese and Spanish firms expressed interest in expanding through Macao, citing the city’s large tourism market and proximity to the Greater Bay Area as selling points.

Representatives of a Spanish jewellery brand with more than 200 outlets worldwide were likely to visit Macao later this month to explore opportunities, IPIM said. Some Portuguese brands also expressed an interest in partnering with Macao enterprises to bring their products into the region.

Applications for the First Store Economy Programme open on 1 November and close on 31 January 2026. “This initiative seeks to enrich Macao’s consumption culture and elevate the attractiveness of the local business landscape,” IPIM noted.

While in Europe, IPIM also promoted the upcoming 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (C-PLPEX) – which will be held in Macao from 22 to 25 October. It invited Spanish and Portuguese companies to attend and learn more about the city’s business potential.