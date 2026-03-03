Greater Bay Area pioneers cross-city work permit for foreign expertise

Guangzhou and Foshan have launched the Greater Bay Area’s first cross-city mutual recognition system for foreign talent work permits, in a move aimed at smoothing high-end labour flows between the two manufacturing hubs.

Under new joint measures by the two cities’ science and technology authorities, high-end foreign talent classified as Category A now benefits from “single-city approval, dual-city recognition,” meaning a work permit issued in Guangzhou or Foshan will be recognised by the other without a fresh vetting process.

Foreign professionals already holding permits in either city are exempt from resubmitting key documents such as academic degree certificates and, if their position remains unchanged, proof of prior work experience when they transfer between the two labour markets.

The package also eases compliance for intra-company transfers inside multinationals and corporate groups. Staff who reapply for a permit within 30 days of an internal move between Guangzhou and Foshan no longer need to provide criminal record certificates or medical examination reports, cutting processing times and paperwork for HR departments.

Authorities have also adopted a unified salary benchmark, using the previous year’s average annual wage of urban employees in Guangdong province as the standard for applications tied to multiples of the social average wage.

Eligibility thresholds have been relaxed to widen the pipeline of overseas talent. Outstanding foreign graduates with master’s or doctoral degrees from leading universities, as well as young science and technology professionals urgently needed for major projects, are exempt from the usual two-year work experience requirement.

The measures also include targeted incentives for innovation and entrepreneurship. Foreign professionals who previously held mid-level or higher posts, or associate professor and above titles at recognised universities and research institutions, can be directly recognised as Category A if they establish technology enterprises or conduct research in Guangzhou or Foshan.

Where an accredited high-tech company relocates fully between the two cities, the work permit categories of its foreign executives and technical staff will be maintained, reducing friction for corporate restructuring.

Local officials say the reforms are designed to deepen Guangzhou-Foshan integration, strengthen the talent base for advanced manufacturing and technology, and complement broader Greater Bay Area policies that promote easier cross-city mobility for foreign expertise.

For businesses and foreign professionals, the changes translate into fewer duplicated procedures, more predictable standards and a clearer pathway to build long-term careers and projects within the Guangzhou-Foshan corridor.