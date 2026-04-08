Guangzhou launches digital platform to slash red tape for small exporters

Guangzhou has unveiled its inaugural entirely digital public service platform, named Yue Trade Link (Yuemaotong 粤贸通), which is designed to assist small and micro-scale businesses exporting Chinese goods. According to provincial media, the platform acts as a consolidated service, streamlining the processes for customs clearance, receipt of foreign currency, and adherence to tax requirements through an online interface.

The service was activated on 1 April. It is aimed at cross-border e-commerce operators, small trading companies, self-employed traders, small factories, and vendors working in wholesale markets across Guangzhou.

This approach is particularly suitable for annual Chinese goods exports valued under US$150,000. It enables smaller purchasers, including those based overseas, to acquire stock from officially accredited wholesale markets and consolidate consignments from numerous minor vendors into a single customs declaration.

Prior to the introduction of Yue Trade Link, small-scale exporters in Guangzhou frequently faced hurdles due to excessive documentation, elevated costs, and risks associated with compliance. Besides overcoming these obstacles, they now enjoy exemptions from Value Added Tax, quicker customs procedures, and reduced barriers to entry for new export orders.

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The current iteration of the Yue Trade Link covers registration of a business, processing of orders, settling and collecting foreign exchange, compliance with tax regulations, and coordination of the supply chain.

Users can complete all necessary filings, foreign currency receipts, customs declarations, and bookkeeping through automated reporting and direct data connections between the platform and banks.

Guangzhou has long been involved in such trade innovations, having been designated a national pilot for market procurement trade back in 2016. In the first quarter of 2026, the city reported a 140 per cent year-on-year increase in its market procurement exports. To date, Guangzhou has processed more than 2.4 million customs declarations globally for small commodities.

One early user, Guangzhou Benquan Import and Export Co. Ltd. told media that it saved 450,000 yuan (approximately US$65,000) in taxes annually. Furthermore, the company has achieved a 100 percent customs approval rate for its clothing exports, with the clearance time shortened to less than one day.