Galaxy retains the ‘Casino Operator of the Year’ crown at GGA Asia-Pacific 

Macao casino operator, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), has been recognised at the Global Gaming Awards (GGA) Asia-Pacific 2025, bagging the “Integrated Resort of the Year” prize and its second consecutive “Casino Operator of the Year” award.

The award ceremony was held in Manila on 3 June, with Galaxy competing against seven other shortlisted companies for the “Casino Operator of the Year” title, including runner-up, Sands, and third place winner Wynn Resorts.

For the “Integrated Resort of the Year” prize, Galaxy was also up against seven other nominees, including second-place and third-place holders, Marina Bay Sands, and third-place, Solaire Resort North.

In a statement, the concessionaire said that “these recognitions from the international community are testaments to GEG’s outstanding achievements in promoting the sustainable development of both the integrated tourism and leisure, and gaming industries.”

Galaxy has been the recipient of various other awards recently, including the Best Overall F&B Offering by an Integrated Resort at the 2024 IR Awards – otherwise known as the gaming sector’s Oscars.

[See more: Citigroup is bullish on Macao’s GGR recovery]

Earlier this year, the casino operator was listed by Forbes Travel Guide 2025 as having the most number of five-star hotels in one property.

In total, there were 10 categories listed at this year’s GGA Asia-Pacific, with the chairperson and executive director of the Macao-based SJM Holdings, Daisy Ho, earning the Executive of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Angel Group, which is looking to expand into Macao with the opening of a new factory next year, was awarded the title of Table Game Product of the Year.

First inaugurated in 2022, GGA Asia-Pacific is organised by the gaming media publication, Gaming Insider, and aimed at recognising the best companies in the region’s gaming sector. The winners this year were determined by a panel of 33 Asia-Pacific industry experts and senior executives.

Previous winners that have properties in Macao include Melco Resorts and Entertainment and Wynn Resorts, which won the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year awards in 2023 and 2024 respectively.