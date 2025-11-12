Galaxy’s Francis Lui tops Asian gaming power ranking

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) chairman Francis Lui has once again been named the most powerful figure in Asian gaming, topping Inside Asian Gaming’s 2025 Asian Gaming Power 50 list for the ninth year overall and seventh time running.

He was followed by Pansy Ho, chairperson and executive director of MGM China, in second place and Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, in third. Notably, the Ho siblings’ late father – the gaming magnate Stanley Ho – was the Power’s 50’s inaugural winner back in 2008.

This year’s line-up was announced at a black-tie gala at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau on Friday night. Las Vegas Sands chairman and CEO Robert Goldstein and Genting Group’s executive chairman Lim Kok Thay rounded out the top five.

Lui, who succeeded his late father Dr Lui Che Woo as Galaxy chairman last year, has been credited with transforming his concessionaire into one of Macao’s strongest homegrown gaming brands. Under Lui’s leadership, the company continues expanding its flagship Galaxy Macau complex – with Phase 4 due to open in 2027 – and has maintained one of the healthiest balance sheets in the industry.

The Asian Gaming Power 50 celebrates the most influential individuals shaping the region’s gaming landscape. Its ranking is determined by factors including a person’s contributions to their company’s gaming revenue and profitability, their achievements over the past 12 months, and what Inside Asian Gaming calls their “long-term gaming pedigree.”