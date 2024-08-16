Menu
Menu
Business

Galaxy Entertainment reports a 52 percent rise in net profits for the first half of 2024

The casino operator says the strong performance can be attributed to its Galaxy Macau resort, which it said was the ‘primary contributor’ to its earnings
  • Galaxy said Macao’s tourism rebound was also a factor in pushing up both profits and revenue in the first six months

16 Aug 2024
Galaxy Entertainment says its strong financial performance in the first half of 2024 can be attributed to its Galaxy Macau resort – Photo by Jack Hong

16 Aug 2024

Galaxy Entertainment’s net profit rose in the first half of the year, according to multiple media reports, with the increase attributed to the strong performance of the Galaxy Macau resort.

Net profit rose 52 percent compared to the same period a year ago to HK$4.39 billion (US$563.3 million), the casino operator said, noting that “Galaxy Macau is the primary contributor to the Group’s revenue and earnings.”

The SAR’s tourism rebound was also a factor, with Galaxy highlighting a 44 percent upswing in visitor arrivals in the first half of 2024 to 16.7 million. 

[See more: Macao’s full-year gross gaming revenue could reach nearly US$30 billion]

Overall revenue increased 37 percent to HK$21.47 billion (US$2.75 billion), while first-half revenue at the Galaxy Macau resort was HK$16.96 billion (US$2.17 billion), up 42.5 percent compared with a year earlier. 

The company also announced an interim dividend of HK$0.50 (US$0.06) per share. 

“These dividends demonstrate our confidence in the positive long-term outlook for Macao and for the company,” Galaxy Entertainment added.

