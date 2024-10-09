Gaming executive Damian Quayle has returned to Macao for a top SJM job

SJM Resorts has a new chief gaming officer in the form of veteran industry executive Damian Quayle, Inside Asia Gaming reports.

Quayle reportedly started his new role in September, after a brief period with LET Group’s Westside Integrated Resort Manila project in the Philippines.

He was based in Australia prior to that, spending almost 12 years with Star Entertainment Group in a variety of roles, including chief operating officer.

[See more: SJM restaurants earn top honours in Wine Spectator awards]

Quayle’s last Macao position was with Melco-Crown (now called Melco Resorts & Entertainment), as its director of table games administration between 2008 and 2011. Before that, he worked for Wynn Macau as the table games operations manager.

SJM reported net gaming revenue of HK$12.9 billion in the first half of 2024, up almost 40 percent in the same period last year.

Earlier this year, analysts predicted that SJM Holdings – the oldest casino operator in Macao – was set to undergo a “renaissance” through the likes of introducing new restaurant offerings, optimising the tenant mix and implementing new marketing strategies.