Macao’s luxury hotels are selling out for Chinese New Year

Sixty-five percent of Macao’s luxury hotels have already sold out for at least half of the mainland’s eight-day Chinese New Year holiday, according to GGRAsia survey conducted on Tuesday.

Six properties are fully booked for the entire period, from 28 January to 4 February. These include the Grand Lisboa Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Ritz-Carlton Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Four Seasons Hotel Macao and the Grand Suites at Four Seasons.

A total of 21 properties reported at least four nights sold out, spanning all six of Macao’s casino operators. The survey focused on luxury hotel brands within integrated resorts, primarily in the two-person standard room category, though some properties are suite-only.

Room rates at available Cotai hotel rooms are expected to peak mid-holiday, GGRAsia reported.

Earlier this week, Cheung Kin Chung, the head of the Hoteliers and Innkeepers Association, said that around 60 percent of local hotels had already been pre-booked for the Chinese New Year, and anticipated occupancy rates between 90 and 95 percent during the holiday period.

Macao’s government projects 39 million visitors in 2025, about an 11.75 percent increase from 2024’s total of 34.9 million.