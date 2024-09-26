Menu
Beijing threatens to ban Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger from China

China’s commerce ministry is investigating major US fashion retailer PVH Group over its boycott of Xinjiang cotton
  • If found in violation of what China considers ‘normal market transaction principles,’ the company will be deemed an ‘unreliable entity’ and sanctioned

26 Sep 2024

26 Sep 2024
Residents of Beijing take a breather outside a Tommy Hilfiger store in the Chinese capital. The chain’s owner, PVH Group, is under scrutiny for its sourcing practices

26 Sep 2024

26 Sep 2024

The Chinese government is considering adding US fashion retailer PVH Group to its Unreliable Entity List for boycotting cotton from Xinjiang province “without factual basis,” according to a recent announcement from the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).  

The company owns major clothing brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

The ministry’s statement said it suspected the company of “violating normal market transaction principles” through its avoidance of Xinjiang cotton. Indeed, PVH Group expressly prohibits direct and indirect sourcing of materials from Xinjiang in its supply chain guidelines.

According to MOFCOM, the boycott could “endanger China’s sovereignty, national security and development interests,” while also harming Chinese companies. 

[See more: UN expert condemns US sanctions on China]

If PVH Group is found to be an “unreliable entity,” it would effectively be banned from doing business in China.

In 2022, the US banned all goods produced in Xinjiang province due to concerns over human rights allegations that the Chinese government has strenuously denied.

PVH Group has told CNN it was in “communication with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and will respond in accordance with the relevant regulations.”

MOFCOM’s announcement comes a day after the US government proposed banning the sale or import of smart vehicles fitted with certain Chinese or Russian technologies within its territory, citing national security concerns.

