The central government is issuing 6 billion yuan in treasury bonds in Macao

The move, which takes place on 16 July, marks the fourth consecutive yearly issuance from the mainland authorities
  • The bonds support the Macao government’s ambitions of developing the SAR’s fledgling bond market and role as a financial centre

10 Jul 2025
Over the years, the annual bond issuances have increased in scale, with 2025’s the largest issuance to date

10 Jul 2025

China’s Ministry of Finance and the local Macao authorities announced yesterday that the central government plans to issue a total of 6 billion yuan (approximately US$835.6 million) in yuan-denominated treasury bonds in Macao. 

The move would mark the fourth consecutive yearly issuance from the central government.

Over the years, the annual bond issuances have increased in scale, with 2025’s the largest issuance to date. The bonds support the Macao government’s goal of making the SAR a financial bridge between China and Lusofonia, reported TDM.

Beijing to issue 5 billion yuan's worth of treasury bonds in Macao

The Ministry of Finance has expressed its intention to create a regular issuance mechanism. The bonds are designed to provide investors with safe and stable investment options and accelerate Macao’s integration into the international market, it wrote.

In a statement, the Macao government wrote that the bonds demonstrate the central government’s support for Macao’s financial market. 

Local officials also expressed hopes that the bonds would attract international investors and facilitate economic diversification.

