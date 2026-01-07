Centaline Property expects 10 to 20 percent growth in Macao’s 2026 housing sales 

Centaline Property has expressed cautious optimism for the outlook of Macao’s housing market in 2026, with the real estate firm forecasting a growth of between 10 to 20 percent in the sector’s sales this year.

The company’s renewed confidence in the local industry comes after the implementation of the SAR government’s new initiatives to stimulate sales.

Introduced last Thursday, the measures include a waiver of real estate stamp duty for eligible residents who purchase their first residential flat for 6 million patacas or less, as well as an increase of the mortgage loan-to-value ratio from 70 percent to 80 percent.

At a press conference yesterday, Centaline’s managing director in Macao and Hengqin, Stanley Poon, said he was hopeful that the Macao market would perform better this year than last year, telling reporters that he expected additional interest rate cuts in 2026, which would help to reduce the cost of purchasing property.

Meanwhile, senior manager Roy Ho, told local media that he was especially optimistic about the sales and prices of large properties and real estate in the medium to high price range.

Centaline also reviewed the local property market’s performance in 2025, with the data revealing that the sector was still in a depressed state.

[See more: Macao’s home sales and prices remain down in November]

Based on its estimates, Centaline said that Macao’s total transaction rate in 2025 was expected to be around 2,853 units, down by roughly 6.6 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the average price per square metre of a flat last year was calculated to be around 72,000 patacas, a drop of approximately 16 percent in comparison to the year before.

The market’s commercial segment didn’t fare any better, with Centaline Property’s estimate indicating the sale of around 67 office buildings in 2025, a drop of almost 40 percent year-on-year.

Industrial properties performed weakly as well, as this portion of the market only managed to sell an estimated total of around 41 units last year, plummeting by over 30 percent in comparison to 2024.

Aside from assessing the Macao market, Centaline also shared data relating to neighbouring mainland cities of Hengqin and Zhuhai. The firm reported that Hengqin’s 2025 online real estate transaction volume hit 4,315 units, down by around 14 percent year-on-year.

As for Zhuhai’s property price, it amounted to a relatively low average figure of 23,584 yuan per square metres. Centaline said that 30,645 online real estate transactions were recorded in the city last year, a dip of approximately 6 percent. Prices also dived by 7 percent, hitting an average of around 19,940 yuan per square metres.