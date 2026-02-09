Hong Kong carrier Cathay ‘cautiously optimistic’ on cargo market

Cathay Cargo says it has entered 2026 with a “cautiously optimistic outlook” after cargo volumes rose 9 percent year-on-year to 1.6 million tonnes in 2025, according to statements from Cathay Pacific cargo director Dominic Perret. He also notes significant headwinds facing the industry.

New tariffs, geopolitical tensions and shifting trade rules created what Perret described as “a very uncertain environment for global airfreight.” These include ongoing turbulence unleashed by US President Donald Trump, along with tariffs of up to 50 percent imposed by Mexico on goods from China from January 1, and a €3 fee on low-value parcels entering the European Union (EU) from July, targeting Chinese e-commerce platforms like Shien and Temu.

Despite the pressures, Perret sees growth opportunities in demand linked to artificial intelligence (AI)-related infrastructure and the continued strength of Asian manufacturing hubs. Shipments of technology products such as server racks and semiconductors produced in Asia are expected to remain robust through 2026, he said.

Cathay Cargo has been adjusting capacity in response to demand shifts, including strengthening its Southeast Asia network and adding a seasonal freighter service to Madrid, Perret noted.

[See more: Macao’s air cargo terminal in Hengqin is set for completion in 2027]

He added that the airline’s ability to carry higher-yield specialised cargo, such as pharmaceuticals and live animal shipments (it transported dozens of horses from Europe to the Hong Kong International Horse Show), was a competitive advantage.

The carrier was also pushing ahead with digital upgrades, rolling out enhancements to its online booking management system and expanding the use of data and AI, Perret said. In parallel, Cathay was deepening intermodal links between Hong Kong International Airport and the Greater Bay Area, including the Air-Land Fresh Lane for perishables and a through-air waybill to Zhuhai aimed at speeding cross-boundary imports into the GBA’s large consumer market.

Perret noted that 2026 was Cathay’s 80th anniversary. He said the cargo division would mark the milestone by giving one of its Boeing 747-8F freighters the iconic “lettuce leaf” green and white livery to match the airline’s distinctive colour scheme from the early 1970s to mid-1990s.

Hong Kong is the world’s busiest cargo hub by volume and processed 5.07 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase.