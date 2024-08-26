Experts convene in Macao to discuss the development of sustainable cities

The 4th Macao International Conference on Smart City Technologies was held last week at the University of Macau (UM).

According to the conference programme, the event delved into topics ranging from AI and big data to smart energy and intelligent transport. The first keynote address was given by Hong Hao of Guangzhou University and Australia’s Curtin University, who spoke on urban-scale multi-hazard monitoring.

This was followed by other keynote addresses on data-centric engineering (Mark Girolami, University of Cambridge) the role of advanced technology in building resilient cities (Ahsan Kareem, University of Notre Dame) and the challenges involved in the decarbonisation of electricity systems (Ramteen Sioshansi, of the USA’s Carnegie Mellon University).

In his opening speech, Yonghua Song, the rector of UM and chair of the conference, drew attention to AI’s role in the sustainable development of cities worldwide.

He added that the conference provided an excellent platform for scholars and professionals to share ideas in smart city development, and that the event hoped to foster deeper collaborations between technology and academia.

Under the theme of “Powering Resilient and Sustainable Cities,” this year’s conference brought together around 100 national and overseas delegates.