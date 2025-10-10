Macao to host 30th International Trade & Investment Fair

The 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF) will be held from 22 to 25 October at Cotai Expo in the Venetian Macao, according to the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (known by the Portuguese initials IPIM).

Under the theme “Macao, Gateway to Global Business”, and with Guangzhou invited as the partner city, this year’s iteration promises “innovative approaches” to “further solidify Macao’s position as an economic and trade platform,” IPIM says.

The event will host over 50 high-profile economic and trade meetings and seminars. There will also be a host of business matching sessions.

This year’s MIF introduces a number of specialised exhibition areas, such as the Robotics Industry Pavilion, as well as a pavilion devoted to healthcare and life sciences – all areas targeted by the local government in its economic diversification strategy.

With innovation taking centre stage, over 20 new products and technologies will make their debuts during the event, along with robot ambassadors making their first appearance in community flash roadshows.

The 30th MIF will be held concurrently and at the same venue as the 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao), the Macao Franchise Expo 2025, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area High-Quality Talent Development Conference, enabling multiple exhibitions to link up for resource integration and maximisation of business outcomes.

More details on MIF can be found at the event’s website.