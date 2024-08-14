YouTube Music introduces personal radio

YouTube Music is rolling out a new feature that allows users to broadcast daily playlists based on their listening habits for others to play.

Dubbed “personal radio” the new feature came to light last week, the Verge reports, and is slowly popping up in accounts. Like the stats feature, personal radio is set to private by default so users will have to update their settings to share their radio with friends. You can turn it on by going to your profile icon in YouTube Music, selecting Settings, going to Privacy and Location, and then selecting Channel Settings. From there, choose “Enable public personal radio.”

Personal radio is the newest feature to be added to YouTube Music’s profiles page, which launched in April 2023.

YouTube first introduced its music app in November 2015. Three years later, a new version was introduced with a web-based desktop player, redesigned mobile app, more dynamic recommendations and Google AI to search songs based on lyrics and descriptions. The subscription service, now with background and audio-only streaming and downloading for offline playback, positioned itself as a more direct competitor to Apple Music and Spotify.

Last year, the service launched “radio builder,” giving all users the ability to create a custom radio station based on up to 30 artists or a mix of selected and similar artists. Podcasts were added and stats, allowing users to see their top artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists and more.

YouTube Music boasts around 100 million paid subscribers across 105 countries, concentrated in the Americas, Europe and Oceania. Those figures put it ahead of Apple Music (93 million) but well behind Spotify (246 million), which launched in 2008, several years before both YouTube Music and Apple Music.