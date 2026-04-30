ZXMOTO 820RR: How a $6,400 Chinese bike beat Ducati and Yamaha

When French rider Valentin Debise took the chequered flag at Portimao on 29 March to win his second race of the weekend, the motorcycle underneath him cost about as much as a decent second-hand hatchback. The ZXMOTO 820RR retails for roughly 43,800 yuan – around US$6,400 – in China. A Ducati Panigale V2 will set you back three times that. A Yamaha R9 isn’t far behind. And yet on a sunny Portuguese afternoon, the cheap one from Chongqing was on the top step of the podium.

Only Ducati and Triumph have ever won a World Superbike race faster after entering the paddock – both did it on debut. ZXMOTO did it in its fourth race, with a bike that was meant to spend 2026 quietly testing ahead of a proper 2027 championship bid.

Debise himself had been warned off the project. He broke a contract with another brand to ride for an unknown Chinese team and took heat for it. His response, after the double win? “I didn’t reply to anything. I just waited until now to win the races. Now I make people shut up and prove that Chinese motorcycles are very strong.”

How the ZXMOTO 820RR stacks up

French rider Valentin Debise (right) and Italian rider Federico Caricasulo (left) pose with ZXMOTO founder Zhang Xue (centre) at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Australia, 20 February 2026 – Photo by Xinhua

The race-spec 820RR that Debise actually rides makes 150 hp, weighs 175 kg, and rolls out of the box with Öhlins suspension, Brembo GP4 brakes, a full Akrapovič titanium exhaust, and magnesium and carbon fibre parts – the kind of shopping list you’d expect on a US$20,000 bike. The version a customer can ride home, the standard 820RR, makes 135 hp from its 819cc three-cylinder engine and weighs 191 kg with fluids – slightly lighter than a Yamaha R9, on comparable ground with most of its supersport rivals, and only about US$1,000 to US$2,000 cheaper than the race-spec sibling.

None of this means the 820RR is a better motorcycle than the ones it beat. Established European and Japanese machines have decades of polish behind them, and early reviewers have flagged that ZXMOTO’s own-brand brake calipers could use more bite. But the bike that won at Portimao is almost mechanically identical to the one you can walk into a Chongqing showroom and ride home the same day.

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The short answer to why it’s so cheap is Chongqing itself. Roughly one in every three motorcycles exported from China is made there. The city is home to more than 50 major motorcycle manufacturers and over 400 parts suppliers, with local sourcing for fuel-powered motorbikes exceeding 80 percent. A company like ZXMOTO can source high-quality components within a few kilometres of its own factory, at prices European rivals simply cannot match.

Staff members work on an assembly line at the ZXMOTO production workshop in Liangjiang New Area, Chongqing, southwest China, 1 April 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Huang Wei

Founder Zhang Xue grew up in a mud-brick house in rural Hunan, dropped out of school at 14 to work in a motorcycle repair shop, and once rode 100 kilometres through cold rain as a teenager to chase down a television crew and beg for a chance in professional racing. They laughed at him. Twenty years later, he set up ZXMOTO in Chongqing’s Liangjiang New Area in April 2024. The company sold over 25,000 motorcycles in 2025 and posted a 750 million yuan output value, putting roughly 70 million yuan back into research and development. For a two-year-old company, that’s aggressive.

In China, the 820RR is already freely available. Pre-orders surged 200 percent in the three days after Portimao. Dealerships are flooded and production lines are maxed out. Outside China the picture is murkier – ZXMOTO showed its full range at the EICMA trade show in Milan in November 2025, and a European distribution network is forming, but importing one into the United States is not straightforward yet.

The race that changed everything

Debise’s double at Portimao was not a fluke. He led Race 1 from the front after title favourite Can Oncu crashed out of the lead, winning by nearly four seconds. In Race 2, starting from pole, he traded places with compatriot Lucas Mahias before pulling clear in the closing laps. Two wins, one weekend, and a slice of history – the first ever World Supersport victory for a Chinese manufacturer.

The follow-up round at Assen on April 18 and 19 brought the story back to earth. Debise finished fourth in Race 1 and seventh in a red-flagged Race 2. Respectable, but not dominant. He currently sits third in the championship standings on 50 points, 21 behind leader Jaume Masia. Portimao was clearly the high point of the season so far. Whether it stays that way depends on how quickly the team and the bike can develop together.

Valentin Debise of ZXMOTO Factory Evan Bros Racing competes in Race 2 of the World Supersport Championship at Assen, the Netherlands, 19 April 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Shao Haijun

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Zhang has said he plans to push into the Dakar Rally and eventually MotoGP, where a single race weekend can cost as much as an entire World Superbike season. He has also set aside a million yuan a year as a prize pool for young Chinese riders racing overseas – partly because, as he readily admits, there isn’t a Chinese rider fast enough to put on his own factory bike yet.

For now, a motorcycle costing less than a small car is keeping the established names honest. That hasn’t happened in this class in a very long time.