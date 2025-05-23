Zhuhai could be staging F3 races at a new circuit, scheduled for completion in 2026

Zhuhai appears to be gearing up to stage Formula 3 (F3) races, according to media reports noting that a new F3 racetrack will be completed in early 2026 at the city’s Haiquan Bay resort.

According to reports, work on the resort’s Beyond International Circuit project, which boasts an initial investment of 250 million yuan, began in 2023 and aims to create a racetrack and related infrastructure in the Greater Bay Area to blend racing, commerce and tourism.

The circuit is set to cover approximately 400 acres, featuring an FIA Grade 3 racetrack, go-kart track, drifting circuit and other facilities such as maintenance garages that can accommodate racing teams and events such as car launches and commercial filming.

Developers say the facility aims to establish itself as a premier venue for competitive racing, while also satisfying local motorsport enthusiasts and boosting the racing culture in the region.

Meanwhile, the current Zhuhai International Circuit faces the possibility of relocation, due to the escalation of noise and pollution complaints from nearby residences and businesses.

The Zhuhai International Circuit was originally built in 1996 and is located in the city’s High-Tech Zone. Despite its historical significance as China’s first FIA Grade 1 standard racetrack, the circuit has struggled to maintain its relevance following failed attempts to secure a Formula 1 race.