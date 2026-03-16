Yue BA ticket reservations open for Guangdong city basketball league

Ticket reservations for the Yue BA (粤BA) Guangdong City Basketball League opened on 15 March, ahead of the launch of the province-wide intercity tournament later this month.

Fans can reserve tickets through the official “Guangdong Basketball – Yue BA” WeChat account, the league’s only authorised booking platform.

Tickets are distributed through a reservation and lottery system, with prices set at just 8.8 and 18.8 yuan. Spectators must complete real-name registration, including ID and facial verification. On match day, attendees can enter venues with a valid ID card, without a physical ticket.

[See more: Guangdong launches YueBA basketball and football leagues across 21 cities in 2026]

The opening match is scheduled for 21 March, when Guangzhou will face Zhongshan. Several games will follow on 22 March, including Shenzhen against defending champions Heyuan, as well as Chaozhou versus Huizhou.

The 2026 Yue BA season will feature 125 games across all 21 cities in Guangdong. The regular season will run from March to June, followed by knockout rounds and the finals from July to August.

Spectators watch the popular “Village BA” grassroots basketball tournament in Taipan Village, Guizhou province. Similar community-driven competitions have inspired city leagues such as Guangdong’s Yue BA – Photo by Xinhua/Yang Wenbin

The tournament follows the growing popularity of grassroots competitions such as China’s viral “Village BA” basketball tournament in Guizhou, which drew national attention for its lively community atmosphere.

The tournament forms part of Guangdong’s broader Sports City League initiative, which also includes the Yue Chao (粤超) Guangdong City Football Super League, scheduled to begin in late April.