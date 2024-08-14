Olympic table tennis stars will appear at the WTT Champions Macao tournament

Some 60 of the world’s best table tennis players will be gathering in Macao for the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao 2024, which is scheduled to take place in the Macao East Asian Games Dome between 9 and 15 September.

According to an official announcement published yesterday, the women’s singles will feature a strong roster of players that include current world number one Sun Yingsha, as well as stars such as Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Hina Hayata.

Wang Manyu was the big winner in the Macao championship last year, although she faces strong competition, especially from Chen Meng, who successfully defended her women’s singles gold at the Paris Olympics.

The men’s singles will feature current world number one, Wang Chuqin, along with other top-tier players who also recently competed in the Paris Olympics. By their current order of ranking, they include Fan Zhendong, Hugo Calderano, Liang Jingkun and Felix Lebrun.

[See more: Having a ball: Why is table tennis so popular in Macao?]

Wang won first place during the 2022 and 2023 edition of the WTT Champions Macao, although he failed to win any prizes in the men’s single tournament at the Paris Olympics. The gold medal ultimately went to Fan.

A total of US$800,000 has been set aside for the prize pool, with the champion being rewarded US$35,000 in prize money and 1,000 ranking points.

Established in 2019 by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the WTT is responsible for staging commercialised table tennis events, with its first competition taking place in Macao in 2020.