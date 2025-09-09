The world’s table tennis elite descend on Macao for WTT Champions

The WTT Champions Macao 2025, presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, kicks off today at the Macao East Asian Games Dome and runs until 14 September.

This year’s WTT Champions Macao features 32 places in both the women’s and men’s singles draws, bringing together the sport’s global elite.

The tournament draw ceremony, held on 7 September, saw prominent players such as China’s Lin Shidong, Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju, Macao, China’s Zhu Yuling, and Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz in attendance.

The women’s competition is led by top seed and current world no. 1 Sun Yingsha (China), who also clinched the ITTF Women’s World Cup Macao 2025. She is joined by world no. 2 Wang Manyu (China) and 2025 WTT U.S. Grand Slam champion Zhu Yuling (Macao, China), and Japanese stars Miwa Harimoto, Mima Ito, and Satsuki Odo. Adding local interest, Macao’s own He Chon Fai and Kuan Cheok Lam are making their debut appearances in the WTT Champions series.

[See more: ‘I love being on court.’ Coleman Wong on his US Open run and top 100 push]

The men’s competition is spearheaded by top seed and current world no. 1 Lin Shidong (China), alongside world no. 2 Wang Chuqin (China), reigning ITTF Men’s World Cup Macao 2025 champion Hugo Calderano (Brazil), Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto, Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju, and Slovenia’s Darko Jorgic.

Members of the public and visitors can purchase tickets through the Maoyan mobile app and mini program, with a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Children under three, who do not occupy a seat, may enter free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult. Each adult is limited to one child with free admission.

Further details can be found on the event’s website at or the World Table Tennis website.