Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
CommunitySports

The WTT Champions Macao kicks off today

The first rounds of the men’s and women’s events both feature Olympic gold medalists from China: Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha
  • The table tennis tournament’s finals will play out this coming Sunday, with players competing for a total prize pool of US$800,000

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Sep 2024
The WTT Champions Macao kicks off today
The WTT Champions Macao kicks off today
Olympic gold medalist and world no.1 Sun Yingsha of China plays against South Korea’s Jeon Jihee in the tournament’s first round – Photo by Xinhua News Agency/Liu Xu

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 09 Sep 2024, 7:53 am

The draw ceremony for this year’s World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao took place on Saturday, resulting in a match schedule that kicks off today, according to a Sports Bureau announcement

Sixty-four players, including top talent fresh from the Paris Olympics, will be battling it out at the Macao East Asian Games Dome this week in the men’s and women’s singles. The WTT quarter and semi finals have been scheduled for 13 and 14 September, while the winners will emerge on Sunday.

The first round of the men’s singles will see Olympic gold medalist and world no.1 Wang Chuqin, from mainland China, face Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting. In the women’s singles, Olympic gold medalist and world no.1 Sun Yingsha, also from China, plays against South Korea’s Jeon Jihee in the first round.

[See more: Three Olympic table tennis stars are exiting the WTT Champions Macao tournament]

Other Olympians in the tournament include China’s Wang Manyu (first up against Bernadette Szocs from Romania in the women’s event) and Sweden’s Truls Moregard (facing Japan’s Shunsuke Togami in the men’s event). See the full draw of 32 matches here

The WTT Champions Macao is jointly organised by WTT, the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Macau Table Tennis General Association. The total prize pool is worth US$800,000, with the winners taking home US$35,000 in prize money each – as well as 1,000 ranking points.

Tickets are priced between 300 and 1,200 patacas. They’re available via the Damai application and mini programme, while pre-sale tickets can be purchased on the MacauTicket.com website and app, and at Kong Seng outlets. Walk-in tickets will be sold at the ticket office on the ground floor of the East Asian Games Dome.

UPDATED: 09 Sep 2024, 7:53 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend