Guangzhou gears up for the World Athletics Relays

The 2025 World Athletics Relays kick off tomorrow at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, marking the track and field event’s first time in China.

The world’s best sprinters will gather for the two-day competition, which offers $40,000 prizes to winning four-member teams in its women’s, men’s and mixed 4 x 400-metre races, according to World Athletics. Second placings earn competitors US$20,000 and third placings get US$10,000.

The top three teams in the mixed 4 x 100-races will receive US$28,000, US$14,000 and US$6,000 respectively.

[See more: Hong Kong entrepreneur develops ‘world’s fastest running track’]

The World Athletics Relays take place every two years and this will be its seventh edition. Previous editions, held in the Bahamas, Japan and Poland, have seen US teams scoop the most medals, with the exception of 2021’s edition – when Italy dominated.

Jamaica currently trails the US in the medal table, followed by Poland then Kenya. China is in 20th position, having won a silver and two bronzes in the competition’s history.

The World Athletics Relays are a qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, this September, as well as the Olympic Games.