Here’s what you need to know about Indian cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a 14-year-old Indian cricket prodigy who has taken the cricketing world by storm with his record-breaking performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

Hailing from a small village in Bihar, Suryavanshi is the youngest player in IPL history and announced his arrival by hitting a first-ball six. Known for his batting and calmness, Suryavanshi is already being compared to legends like Sachin Tendulkar for his potential and maturity beyond his years.

Here’s all you need to know about the up-and-coming Indian cricketer.

Where is cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi from?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born on 27 March 2011 in Tajpur, a village in the east Indian state of Bihar. His father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, a farmer and part-time journalist, played an important role in nurturing his son’s cricketing dreams.

Vaibhav began playing cricket when he was four and joined Gennex Cricket Academy in Patna at nine years old. According to the Indian Express, the youngster trained from 7:30 am to 5 pm, travelling 90 kilometres daily for his training sessions.

Vaibhav’s journey to professional cricket began with a bang in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he scored 400 runs in five matches and earned a spot in Bihar’s Ranji Trophy squad. At just 12 years old, he made his first-class debut, becoming one of the youngest players to do so. Not long after, he represented India in the Under-19s, where he hit a 58-ball century against Australia that caught the world’s attention.

When did Vaibhav Suryavanshi make his debut in the IPL?

Suryavanshi was taken on by the Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 IPL auction, making him the youngest player to secure an IPL contract. His debut match was on 19 April against Lucknow Super Giants, where he hit a six off the very first ball he faced. “Diwali seems to have arrived six months early,” his father proudly told the Times of India.

Suryavanshi’s breakthrough came on 28 April against the Gujarat Titans when he smashed a 35-ball century. At 14 years and 32 days, he became the youngest player to score a century in senior T20 cricket and the fastest Indian to reach the milestone in IPL history. His century included 11 sixes and 7 fours.

As the youngest player in IPL history, his fearlessness on the field has drawn comparisons to cricketing legends. “He will rule cricket in the future,” says former India batsman Suresh Raina. “Vaibhav Suryavanshi will show what he is capable of.”

What are cricket legends saying about Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar recognised Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s talent but advised against overwhelming him with praise, stressing the importance of guiding him carefully. “I think he’s going to develop his game even more,” Gavaskar told India Today. “Sitting with Rahul Dravid, he will learn how to temper his innings – he is only going to get better. But he is someone we shouldn’t praise to the skies.”

Rajasthan Royals’ head coach Rahul Dravid highlighted Suryavanshi’s skills, noting his hand-eye coordination, bat speed, and high backlift. “That’s something that’s really amazed me,” Dravid told the BBC. He also emphasised the importance of keeping Suryavanshi’s game simple and ensuring he feels at ease within the team.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina praised Suryavanshi’s approach and composure, saying, “He is 14 years old, but his temperament, game awareness, and calmness show he is ready. He is never scared.”