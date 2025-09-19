US meets Britain, and Ukraine takes on Italy, in the Billie Jean King Cup semifinal

The United States and Great Britain will go head-to-head in the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after both nations clinched quarterfinal victories on Thursday in Shenzhen.

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Townsend won it for the US, overcoming Kazakhstan 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. After Elena Rybakina levelled the tie with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Pegula, the American regrouped in doubles alongside world no.1 Townsend. The pair dominated Yulia Putintseva and Rybakina 6-2, 7-6 (1), clinching the deciding point when Rybakina double-faulted in the tiebreak.

Earlier, 23-year-old Emma Navarro delivered the breakthrough victory by upsetting Putintseva 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (6). Navarro saved two match points in a tense final-set tiebreak before going through the last four points to claim her first Billie Jean King Cup singles win.

“I wanted to kind of redeem myself a little bit out there against her [Rybakina], try and help my team get a win,” Pegula said after the doubles triumph.

Great Britain secured its semifinal spot more directly, sweeping Japan 2-0 thanks to straight-set wins from Sonay Kartal and Katie Boulter. Kartal opened with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Ena Shibahara before Boulter sealed the tie in style, beating Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-1.

“This team deserves to be here, and hopefully we can go to the final. Hopefully this is our time now,” said Boulter, who extended her personal Billie Jean King Cup record to 17 wins.

The US is an 18-time champion but without a title since 2017. The Americans will now face a British team aiming to reach its first final in 44 years.

On the other half of the draw, Ukraine will take on defending champion Italy in Friday’s semifinal. Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina both posted singles wins to beat Spain, while Italy advanced past hosts China.

The Billie Jean King Cup semifinal is set, as four nations chase the sport’s most prestigious team trophy in Shenzhen.