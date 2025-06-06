UEFA Nations League final: All you need to know before Portugal faces Spain

The UEFA Nations League final is here, and football fans are in for a treat this weekend (well, early Monday morning for those in Macao). Two of Europe’s most decorated footballing nations, Portugal and Spain, will fight to lift the trophy in Munich and make history as the first team to win the competition twice.

Spain reached the final after a 5-4 semi-final win over France, while Portugal outclassed hosts Germany to book their spot. The two sides last met in the Nations League in 2022, when Álvaro Morata’s late goal secured a 1-0 win for Spain in Braga, sending them to the 2023 finals. Will Portugal avenge that defeat this time, or will Spain assert their dominance once again?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the UEFA Nations League final.

Who’s playing in the UEFA Nations League final?

Portugal and Spain will play in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, 8 June (Monday, 9 June in Macao), at the Munich Football Arena. Kick-off is at 9 pm CET (3 am in Macao). Both teams have tasted Nations League glory before. Portugal were the inaugural winners in 2019, and Spain lifted the trophy in 2023.

How did Portugal reach the final?

Portugal booked their place in the final with a 2-1 win over Germany in the first semi-final on 4 June. The match was played at the Stuttgart Arena and saw Roberto Martínez’s side show their experience against the hosts.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines again. At 40, he had already become the oldest goalscorer in Nations League history after scoring in the quarter-final second leg against Denmark. He scored again in the semi-final, which happened to be the match-winning goal. Germany pushed hard, but Portugal’s defence held firm in the final minutes.

What happened in the Spain vs France semi-final?

Spain’s victory over France the night following Portugal’s win had fans on the edge of their seats. In a 9-goal thriller, Spain won 5-4 in Stuttgart, securing their spot in a third successive Nations League final.

Nico Williams struck first in the 22nd minute, smashing home a Mikel Oyarzabal assist. Within three minutes, Oyarzabal assisted again, this time lobbing a ball for Mikel Merino to make it 2-0. Then came Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old caused problems for France all night. He won and scored a penalty, then added another goal to his name on the night.

Pedri added Spain’s fourth just seconds after Yamal’s penalty. It seemed over, but France fought back. Mbappé scored a penalty, Rayan Cherki delivered a 20-metre volley, and an own goal by Spain’s Daniel Vivian followed. In injury time, Kolo Muani made it 5-4 with a header, but Spain held on. It was the highest-scoring match in Nations League history.

Who are the players to watch in the final?

For Portugal, all eyes are on Bruno Fernandes. After a challenging season at Manchester United, he’s looked reborn in national colours and is setting the rhythm for Portugal’s midfield. Then there’s Vitinha (Vítor Ferreira), who’s fresh back from winning the Champions League with PSG, and many believe is quietly becoming the soul of this Portuguese side. Also, don’t count out Cristiano Ronaldo. The 40-year-old striker has already made Nations League history and still finds ways to make headlines.

Lamine Yamal of Spain pictured battling it out with Riccardo Calafiori and Federico Dimarco of Italy during the Euro 2024 – Photo by Marco Iacobucci Epp

For Spain, Lamine Yamal is unavoidable. The 17-year-old is being spoken highly of, and his two-goal, one-assist against France was one of the best individual performances in Nations League history. Forgotten by many, discarded by clubs, and missing from the national team for six years, Isco (Francisco Suárez) is also back. The Real Betis playmaker is one to watch as well after rediscovering the form that once made him the most exciting player in La Liga.

Who will play in the third-place play-off?

Germany and France met earlier on Sunday, 8 June, in Stuttgart for the bronze medal. Both sides fell in the semi-finals, but the match serves as a chance for some redemption.