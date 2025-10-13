Macao’s first NBA flagship store has opened its doors

NBA China and Sands China Ltd. have inaugurated the first NBA Flagship Store in Macao, coinciding with the NBA China Games 2025. The store is located on the second floor of the Londoner.

Spanning over 900-square-metres, the store boasts an extensive selection of official NBA merchandise, including jerseys, apparel, headwear, footwear, collectibles, and exclusive Macao-themed items. Notable brands featured include Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and New Era.

The store also showcases authentic memorabilia, a customisation area for fans to personalise their merchandise, and an LED half-court for fans to engage in basketball activities and watch live games.

[See more: Here’s all you need to know about the NBA China Games 2025]

Notable basketball players that attended the opening on Saturday included WNBA champion Myisha Hines-Allen and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tim Hardaway Sr. Other significant attendees include the NBA deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum, president and COO of Las Vegas Sands Patrick Dumont, and Sands China CEO Grant Chum.

“Opening the NBA’s first store in Macao reflects our commitment to providing fans in the Greater Bay Area with easier access to merchandise,” said Jonathan Li, NBA China senior vice president. Chum added that the store aims to deliver a unique retail experience for both local fans and visitors.

The NBA has over 200 branded retail stores globally, serving as official destinations for fans. With a history in China dating back more than 40 years, the NBA is the most popular professional sports league on social media in China, with more than 425 million followers across various platforms.