Team Conchita takes the 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters crown

Team Conchita claimed victory at the 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters on Sunday, defeating Team Li Na 12-5 after two days of top notch exhibition tennis at the Macao Forum, as the city hosted its annual year-end tennis showcase.

Led by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez, Team Conchita built a decisive advantage across six matches and two rounds of the Captains Challenge, overcoming a side captained by two-time Grand Slam winner Li Na.

The tournament brought together a mix of established names and emerging talents, including Alexandra Eala, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Mirra Andreeva, Wu Yibing and Ugo Humbert, in an event where entertainment and fan interaction were as prominent as the results.

[See more: 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters begins tomorrow with a festive year-end showcase]

Day one featured some of the most competitive tennis of the weekend. Jerry Shang pushed Davidovich Fokina to two tight tie-break sets before losing 6-7, 5-7, then later teamed up with Eala in mixed doubles. The pair were edged out by Wu and Davidovich Fokina in another closely contested match decided by tie-breaks.

The final match of the opening day proved pivotal, as Wu defeated Humbert 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 in the event’s only three-set contest, sending Team Conchita into day two with a commanding 6-1 lead.

Sunday’s action began with Eala facing Andreeva, who returned to the court after missing earlier matches due to illness. Andreeva secured a straight-sets victory, before Wu added further points for Team Conchita by defeating Shang 6-3, 7-5 in a rematch of their recent China National Games final.

Team Li Na closed the gap in the final match of the event, with Humbert defeating Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4 to reduce the overall margin to 12-5. Speaking after the match, Humbert said he was pleased to secure points for his team and described the atmosphere as both competitive and relaxed.

Members of Team Conchita and Team Li Na pose with their trophies following the conclusion of the 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters

Coverage by Tennis Grandstand highlighted the exhibition’s broader appeal, with players taking part in cultural activities around Macao and embracing a lighter on-court tone that included playful shotmaking and crowd interaction. Captains’ Challenges again proved popular, adding an entertainment-driven element to the scoring format.

Eala’s upcoming Australian Open campaign was a recurring talking point, with Li Na saying the young Filipino player’s experience at an early age would serve her well going forward.

More details are available on the tournament’s official website.