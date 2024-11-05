The MGM Macau Tennis Masters tournament is back in time for Christmas

Tennis fans are in for a Christmas treat with the return of the MGM Macau Tennis Masters, which will be held on 24 and 25 December at the Macao Forum.

Among the big names appearing are tennis legends Li Na and Michael Chang, alongside Xinyu Wang, who won a historic silver medal in mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics for China, and Karolina Muchova, who reached the semifinals at this year’s US Open.

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud from Norway will also be appearing, together with Lorenzo Musetti from Italy, who won bronze at the Paris Olympics. Juncheng Shang from China, the first Chinese player to win an ATP Tour singles title on home soil, has also signed up, along with Andrey Rublev, who has won at least 40 tour matches each year since 2020.

Last year’s inaugural tournament was won by Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, who defeated Croatian Borna Ćorić after an entertaining final.

The MGM Macau Tennis Masters is co-organized by MGM and IMG, with support from Sports Bureau, Macao Government Tourism Office, and the Macau Tennis Association, together with other sponsors.

Tickets are now on sale, starting at 180 patacas.