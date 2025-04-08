Manchester United is coming to Hong Kong 

Manchester United will return to Hong Kong for the first time in over a decade as part of their post-season Asia tour in May 2025. The two-match trip will begin after the end of the 2024 to 2025 Premier League season.

The Red Devils will face the local team at the Hong Kong Stadium on 30 May, having last visited the city in 2013. During their last trip, United won 5-2 over Kitchee SC in front of nearly 40,000 spectators.

Before their Hong Kong fixture, United will take on the ASEAN All Stars in Kuala Lumpur on 28 May at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. The team will fly to Asia immediately after their final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on 25 May.

United CEO Omar Berrada expressed the importance of the tour, saying, “We are delighted to deliver a schedule that allows our fans in Asia to connect with the club and watch the men’s first team play live.”

He added: “These fixtures also provide valuable opportunities to strengthen relationships with our commercial partners and generate significant revenue to support investment on the pitch.”

United’s international players will join up with their national teams the week following the Asia tour, while Ruben Amorim’s side will later participate in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States from 26 July to 3 August.

Pre-sale ticket access for the Hong Kong game begins on 8 April for the Manchester United Supporters’ Club, while public sales open on 11 April.