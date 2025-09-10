Macao bags 7 medals at the 17th World Wushu Championships 

The Macao wushu team earned 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals at the 17th World Wushu Championships, which were held in Brazil’s capital Brasília, between 1 and 7 September.

According to local media, the three-man team consisting of Kuang Chi Hin, Chin Ka Hou and Lei Cheok Ieong claimed the SAR’s solitary gold medal in the male duilian (sparring) event, earning a score of 9.620 points.

Meanwhile, Macao’s three silver medals were won by Sou Cho Man, Kuang Chi Hin and Chin Ka Hou. Sou bagged silver on the first day of the competition after scoring 9.713 points in the female gunshu (staff). The remaining two silvers were clenched by Kuang, who earned 9.743 points in the male qiangshu (spear) event, and Chin, who achieved 9.736 points in the male jianshu (sword) contest.

As for the bronze prizes, they were awarded to Wong Weng Ian, who scored 9.74 points in the female jianshu event; Chu Man Sin, who participated in the 60 kilogram women’s sanda (Chinese kickboxing), and Liang Xuezhen, who partook in the 48 kilogram women’s sanda competition.

Overall, Macao claimed seventh place ranking in the medal tally, behind China, who was ranked first, with a gold medal count of 15. Runners-up included Iran (6 golds), Malaysia (5 golds) and Hong Kong (4 golds).

Speaking to TDM after returning to Macao, local wushu coach, Iao Chon In, said the SAR representatives had improved “very quickly” in the year since the 2024 Asian Wushu Championships. However, the trainer noted that the competitors were closing in on the Macao team, meaning that the team would have to greatly improve their strategy and training prior to next year’s 20th Asian Games in Japan.

Meanwhile, sanda bronze winner, Liang, said she was more relaxed this time around, admitting that she felt “nervous” while competing during the past two years.

Her coach, Qing Zhijian, said he was proud of the two female sanda athletes who earned bronze, adding that the teams from other areas had greatly improved their overall skills.

The Macao wushu team is due to make its next appearance during the 15th National Games, which will take place in Guangdong province, Hong Kong and Macao, between 9 and 21 November.

The city will also be hosting the 19th World Wushu Championships in 2029, after the Philippines hosts the 18th edition of the biennial event in 2027.

Over the years, Macao has achieved stellar results in wushu, winning top prizes in regional, national and global events such as the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and the recent Asian Junior Wushu Championship. Some of the reasons that have been cited for this include the SAR’s rich martial arts heritage and the efforts of the Wushu General Association of Macau.