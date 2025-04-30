Macao’s outdoor swimming pools are reopening from tomorrow 

Macao’s outdoor swimming pools at Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park, Taipa Central Park, Hac Sa and Cheoc Van will be reopened from 1 May until 31 October, according to the Sports Bureau.

All the pools will be open seven days a week, with swimming split into three sessions. For session one, the pools at Dr Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park and Taipa Central Park open an hour earlier from 7 am to 11 am, while Hac Sa and Cheoc Van open from 8 am to 11 am.

Session two runs from noon to 4 pm for all pools and session three is between 5 pm and 9 pm for all pools except the Dr. Sun Yat Sen pool, which closes an hour earlier at 8 pm.

Each pool closes during one session a week for pool cleaning. Those at Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park and Cheoc Van close for Monday morning sessions, Taipa Central Park closes for the Wednesday morning session and Hac Sa closes for the Thursday morning session.

Pools remain open on public holidays, so if a cleaning session and a holiday coincide, cleaning will be postponed to the following day.

Ticket prices depend on age, costing 5 patacas for individuals under 18 and 65 or above, 7 patacas for students, and 15 patacas for everyone else.

Tickets can be purchased on the day at the venue or through online platforms such as Macao One, the Sports Bureau website and mobile application, with advanced purchases of up to two days available.

More information can be found through the Sports Bureau’s website.