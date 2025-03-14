Macao’s inaugural outdoor skatepark will have its soft opening tomorrow 

The Lisboeta Skatepark, the first outdoor skatepark in Macao, will be holding its soft opening at the Lisboeta H853 Fun Factory’s outdoor guest parking lot tomorrow at 3 pm.

A social media announcement noted that admission is free and participants will have the chance to skate and interact with local skateboarders during the soft opening. Aside from skateboards, attendees may also bring their BMX bikes and scooters. Giveaways and prizes will be offered.

In a statement cited by Lotus Macau, Lisboeta said the new skatepark will be managed by the Macau Skateboarding Sports Culture and Development Association, which is composed of four local skateboarding organisations.

The operators said they want the new venue to be a breeding ground for skateboarders who can represent Macao in Asia and international competitions.

While the opening of the new outdoor skatepark marks a milestone for the sport in Macao, the more than one hundred skateboarders in the city have long been practising in areas such as the Macao Cultural Culture Centre’s Art Plaza, the Macau Tower Rotunda and Praça de Ponte e Horta.

The city is also home to a number of skateboarding establishments, including Ride 2 Exit, Macao’s first indoor skateboarding venue, and Exit, a skateboarding shop.

Macao is meanwhile set to host the 2025 International Festival of Extreme Sports: Battle of the Champions, which will see some of the world’s premier skaters competing at Studio City Event Centre between 21 and 23 March.

Compared to other major sports, skateboarding is relatively young, with a history that can be traced to the 1940s. In the decades since, it has developed rapidly, making its first Olympic appearance in the 2020 Tokyo summer games.