The Macau Open Badminton Championships are returning after four years

The Sands China Macau Open Badminton 2024 tournament, which will feature 400 of the world’s best players, is scheduled to take place at the Macao East Asian Games Dome from 24 and 29 September, according to a statement released yesterday.

The 2024 iteration marks a long awaited return of the event, which had been put on hold between 2020 and 2023 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the top players that will be competing include Zhang Shuxian, who is world number 5 in women’s doubles, and Wang Chilin, a gold medalist at the men’s doubles event during the Paris Olympics. Macao will also be represented by five players: Pui Pang Fong, Pui Chi Wa, Leong Kok Chong, Vong Kok Weng and Ng Weng Chi.

The Macau Open will comprise five categories of competition – women’s singles, men’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles – with the total prize pool worth 1.68 million patacas (US$210,000).

At a press conference for the event on Tuesday, Grand Chum, the CEO of Sands China, said that the event would “provide a platform for local badminton players to shine.”



Tickets for the event are now on sale via the Macau Ticketing website, with the prices ranging between 150 to 400 patacas, depending on the match type. Livestreams of the competition’s semi-finals and finals will also be available on the Badminton World Federation’s YouTube channel and the tournament’s official website.