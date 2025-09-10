Registration for the National Day Fun Run is currently open

Registration for the National Day Fun Run began yesterday and will run until 24 September, while sign-ups for the walking event will end on 30 September. Participation is free of charge.

The run will take place at Lotus Square at 8:15 am on 1 October, following a National Day flag-raising ceremony. The course covers a total distance of three kilometres, and prizes will be awarded to the top ten finishers in both women’s and men’s categories.

There’s also a walking event, with team trophies across five categories to groups with the highest number of participants completing the course. The five categories are: schools, sports associations, hometown associations, public and private organisations, and other social organisations. Registration for the walking event runs from now until 12 pm on 30 September.

Interested residents may register online either individually or as a group. Individual registrations can be made on Go Out Mall’s website. Groups may download the form from the Sports Bureau website, then email it to [email protected]. This year’s event will have slots for up to 18,000 people.

All runners will receive a race bib, collectable at the main foyer of the Macao Forum between 4 to 9 pm from 26 to 28 September. Those who complete the full distance will also receive an electronic certificate. For further details, please visit the Sports Bureau website, follow the “Trend On Macau Sport For All” Facebook page, or the “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) and the “澳門特區體育局” (Macao Sports Bureau) WeChat public accounts.