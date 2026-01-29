The 2026 Sands China Macao International 10K is confirmed for 15 March, following an announcement of event and registration details at a press conference held by the organising committee yesterday.

The race is being organised by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd., and the General Association of Athletics of Macao. Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of the title sponsor Sands China, highlighted the event’s success, noting that the four previous editions have attracted the enthusiastic participation of over 40,000 runners from more than forty countries and regions, establishing it as an iconic international sporting fixture for the city.

This year’s event will offer 7,000 places for the 10-kilometre race and 3,000 places for the Fun Run, which covers a distance of approximately 5.5 kilometres. Both races will start at Sai Van Lake Square, with the 10K commencing at 7 am and the Fun Run starting forty minutes later. The 10K course will take runners across the Sai Van Bridge and along the Cotai Strip before finishing at the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium.

Registration for both race categories is scheduled for different dates. The 10K registration opens first at 9 am on 31 January (Saturday), followed by the Fun Run registration at 9 am on 1 February (Sunday). Interested participants can sign up through the event’s website or via the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app. Due to limited availability, registration will close once all places are filled.

Runners can collect their number bib, timing chip, and participant notes between 11 and 14 March at the Olympic Sports Centre Indoor Pavilion by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

A popular feature, the best costume award, returns this year and is open to participants in both the 10K and Fun Run. The award’s theme this year is East Meets West Run, encouraging runners to combine Chinese and Western cultural elements in their outfits. Eligibility requires participants to complete their race wearing the registered costume on the day. Following the race, ten winners will be chosen.