Macau Grand Prix Qualifying: Mixed results in rainy conditions

Rainy weather added an extra layer of challenge to the Macau Grand Prix today. However, despite this, spectators filled the stands and drivers battled it out on the track.

Macao locals dominated the Macau Roadsport Challenge race. The winners were Lei Kit Meng, Jerónimo Badaraco and Mou Chi Fai. The winners from race 1 of the Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macau were Thed Björk, Norbert Michelisz and Mikel Azcona respectively.

Davey Todd takes Macau Moto GP pole

Davey Todd clinched the pole position in a delayed qualifying session at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix. The race marked his first top spot at the Guia Circuit. Second was Erno Kostamo and in third was last year’s winner Peter Hickman.

Wet conditions pushed the start back by two hours, but the action was intense once the race started.

The session began at 9:40 am due to wet tracks. Peter Hickman took an early lead, followed by Kostamo and Paul Jordan. Position changes were constant, with Michael Rutter briefly topping the board, while Todd and Kostamo stayed close behind.

With nine minutes left, Kostamo was leading, Todd was second and Rutter third. In the final moments, Rutter pulled over while Todd remained in the pits. Hickman made a final push moving up to third place and taking Rutter’s position.

The final standings saw Erno Kostamo in first, Davey Todd in second and Peter Hickman in third. Michael Rutter will start from the second row and will aim for a strong performance in the race. With a strong line-up, tomorrow’s race promises to be exciting.

BMW conquers the GT Cup

The result of the 12-lap Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup race has placed the starting three for the grid tomorrow with BMW drivers Raffaele Marciello and Laurens Vanthoor and Ferrari’s Antonio Fuoco.

It started as the cars went toe to toe with Vanthoor taking the lead off Marciello, just before the former GT winner took the lead again at the Lisboa bend. Marciello dominated the four top sectors leading in the opening lap.

With 10 laps remaining, the BMWs dominated the pack, while Porsche’s fortunes faltered on the challenging Guia Circuit. At 7 laps to go, Marciello continued to dominate, Vanthoor and Fuoco came in second and third respectively. Maro Engel and Augusto Farfus trailed behind the front three.

Mercedes cars had dominated Macao over the last few years, but this year it was BMW’s turn. Vanthoor claimed fastest lap after lap, but a cool and calm drive from Marciello secured him pole for the race tomorrow.

Marciello, last year’s qualifying race winner, is looking to repeat his success in a BMW. Can he do it again? We’ll find out tomorrow. Meanwhile, ‘Mr Macau’ Eduardo Mortara finished 10th, a tougher result for the former GT and F3 champion.

Rainy weather halts Formula Regional Qualifying

The FIA Formula Regional World Cup qualifying session at the Macau Grand Prix was brought to a premature close under safety car conditions, as heavy rain showers rendered the track impassable. American driver Ugo Ugochukwu will lead tomorrow’s race, with Danish-German Oliver Goethe and Mexican Noel Léon in second and third place.

Mari Boya experienced an issue on the formation lap, starting from the pitlane after a quick fix. Ugochukwu and Goethe battled at the start, but were soon interrupted when Finnish driver Tukka Taponen crashed into the wall on the opening lap, bringing out the safety car. Japan’s Sota Ogawa’s race ended early as well.

Once the debris was cleared, the race resumed with seven laps remaining. A clash at the Lisboa Bend saw Cooper Webster slightly touch Théophile Naël’s car, causing Naël to lose a few positions. Another safety car appeared with five laps to go.

As the rain intensified, race control threw the red flag, suspending the session and giving drivers a 10-minute window in the pits to switch to wet tyres. The session ultimately concluded under the safety car conditions and Ugochukwu emerged with pole position for tomorrow’s race.